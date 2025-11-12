Gwynedd Council has outlined its next steps following the publication of the 'Our Bravery Brought Justice’ report, prompted by the actions of paedophile headteacher Neil Foden.
Following the publication of the ‘Our Bravery Brought Justice’ report by the North Wales Safeguarding Board, the council has reinforced its commitment to taking action and outlined the authority’s next steps to ensure that the same failures are not repeated.
The Child Practice Review (CPR) report identified 52 missed opportunities by Gwynedd Council to stop Foden.
The council has accepted of the report’s conclusions; takes responsibility for its failures; apologises unreservedly to all the victims; and is committed to continue to work to improve safeguarding arrangements within the county.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “We fully understand the victims’ wishes, and those of the wider community, to see change as soon as possible.
“As a Cabinet, we have asked for assurances from the council’s Chief Executive that all necessary and appropriate steps will be taken to address any misconduct or failures to meet statutory or professional requirements.
“We have received confirmation that all the missed opportunities to prevent Neil Foden's heinous crimes – including the decisions taken, arrangements made and actions over the years – will be fully examined in detail with the support of external experts.
“As a conscientious taxpayer-funded body that has fallen short of the expected standards we have a responsibility to take action, and we will do so as the people of Gwynedd would expect us to.”
In January 2025, in response to the offences committed, Gwynedd Council adopted an action plan to strengthen procedures in schools and within council services. A Response Board, independently chaired by Professor Sally Holland, has been set up to oversee this crucial work.
Cllr Jeffreys added: “The past week has been an opportunity for us to pore through the CPR report in detail, to understand exactly what went wrong and to consider how we will act on the recommendations of the North Wales Safeguarding Board. As many of the recommendations are national, our goal is to be at the forefront of any changes and we will be working closely with the Safeguarding Board, Welsh Government and others, proposing to pilot new ways of working for the benefit of the children of Wales.
“Our next step is to put together a revised Response Plan, and this vital work has begun. We will not hide from our responsibility to do whatever it takes to safeguard children today and into the future, and there will be an opportunity for the council’s elected members to challenge and give their views on the new plan in a series of scrutiny committees.
“I thank Professor Sally Holland for presenting her second progress report to the Council's Cabinet (on 11 November). The contribution of all the organisations to the Response Board’s work is invaluable.”
The Gwynedd Response Plan Board is made up of representatives from external agencies such as the Children’s Commissioner for Wales, Welsh Government, Estyn, Care Inspectorate Wales and the Regional Safeguarding Board.
