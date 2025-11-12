Cllr Jeffreys added: “The past week has been an opportunity for us to pore through the CPR report in detail, to understand exactly what went wrong and to consider how we will act on the recommendations of the North Wales Safeguarding Board. As many of the recommendations are national, our goal is to be at the forefront of any changes and we will be working closely with the Safeguarding Board, Welsh Government and others, proposing to pilot new ways of working for the benefit of the children of Wales.