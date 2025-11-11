Gwynedd artist Sammi Wilson has donated prints to a new residential unit for veterans.
Sammi, who lives in Friog near Fairbourne, recently closed her Corris Craft Centre studio, but a powerful new chapter in her art and community support has begun with the donation of a series of evocative artwork prints to a new 32-bedroom residential unit for veterans in Yorkshire.
The vibrant, emotionally charged pieces will be displayed throughout the facility, offering inspiration and comfort to those who have served.
The artwork, with its dynamic swirls of colour and layered symbolism, was created as an exploration of Sammi’s own resilience and hope following a life changing accident and a battle with cancer.
At first glance, viewers are drawn into a world of bold reds, purples, and shadowy forms—each layer representing the complexity of personal journeys and the courage to face uncertainty. Scattered white dots across the canvas mark moments of pain and vulnerability, transformed into points of light and reflection.
Central to the piece is the subtle presence of a lone wolf—a symbol that may not be immediately obvious, but whose watchful spirit is woven into the fabric of the painting. The wolf stands for strength in adversity, quiet bravery, and the reassurance that even when we feel alone, someone is always looking out for us. This message of unseen guardianship and hope is especially poignant for the veteran community, many of whom have faced challenges both seen and unseen.
“I wanted these artworks to be more than just my own journey, I wanted them to be a symbol of hope and encouragement that there is life after some of the darkest times. They are more than just decoration,” said Sammi.
“It’s a visual reminder that pain and struggle can give way to beauty, and support is often present even when it’s not immediately visible. The wolf is there, watching over—just as these veterans have watched over us.”
Sammi spotted a “call for action” on the veteran centre’s Instagram asking for donations.
“I contacted them to see how I could help,” Sammi said.
“With Remembrance Day so close and having had therapy for PTSD after my car accident I wanted to get involved.”
Sammi hopes her donation creates a welcoming, uplifting and supportive environment for residents, whilst fostering a sense of connection and encouragement as they travel their journey of recovery and reintegration. This new facility is set to become a vital hub, offering tailored support and a sense of belonging to those who have served.
Morgan House is named in honour of Sam Morgan, a Royal Marine Veteran whose life was tragically cut short by suicide last year. It stands as a lasting tribute to Sam’s memory and ensures his legacy and the loved shared by his wife Holly and his family continues to make a difference.
The residential unit in North Yorkshire, designed to provide comfort and community for veterans, officially opens this month.
Sammi’s work will be on permanent display in individual bedrooms, offering daily inspiration and a reminder that strength, hope, and guardianship are always within reach.
