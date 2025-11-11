Gwynedd students learning screenwriting at Bangor University have spoken of the opportunities the module has opened to them.
They can collaborate with leading television companies to develop their writing talent and their scripts. Students studying through Welsh will have the chance to write for popular soap, Rownd a Rownd.
The screenwriting module creates a pathway for second and third-year students interested in screenwriting to connect directly with the television industry. Offered in Welsh and English, the module guides students through the process of developing a professional script, with mentoring from companies like Rondo, Channel X (Detectorists, So Awkward), Lime Pictures (Hollyoaks), and Severn Screen (Craith/Hidden, Ar y Ffin). Students will also receive guidance from established writers including Ciron Gruffydd (Bariau, Rownd a Rownd) and Hannah Daniel (Ar y Ffin, Mudtown).
Ciron Gruffydd, Rondo Media Development Producer, is mentoring the Welsh-language students until January, offering insights into writing for television. He said: “It’s a privilege to collaborate with Bangor University to support the next generation of screenwriters in Wales.
“By giving students the opportunity to write new episodes for well-known series such as Rownd a Rownd and Bariau, as well as supporting those working on original material, we’re helping to bridge the gap between education and real-world experience in the industry. Rondo Media is proud to play a part in that.
“And with the Rownd a Rownd production team reading their work at the end of the module, we hope some of these students will go on to shape the stories that viewers see on screen in the years to come.”
Three students currently studying the Welsh-language course include Begw Elain from Dyffryn Nantlle, Glain Tudur from Llandwrog, and Siriol Ousey from Rhyl.
Begw said: “As a third-year Welsh-language Journalism student, it’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate with talented local writer Ciron Gruffydd from Rondo Media on this screenwriting module led by Dafydd Palfrey. It’s a privilege to receive guidance and support from such experienced professionals. I’m really looking forward to writing a follow-up episode of Rownd a Rownd with their help. A huge thank you to the department for making this possible.”
Glain said: “I have interest in working in the media, but working with Ciron has been a fantastic opportunity for my coursework, but also as a pathway into the TV industry.”
Dafydd Palfrey, who leads and lectures on the screenwriting course, is an award-winning writer, producer, and director. He said: “It’s vital students understand the importance of collaboration and feedback as part of the writing process — and that they leave with something concrete to show to agents and production companies. This module offers an excellent opportunity to build strong portfolio pieces and make real connections in the world of television and film.”
Ruth McElroy, Head of the School of Language, Culture and the Arts, added: “At Bangor, our goal is to provide unique creative opportunities that enrich our students’ education. This is a golden opportunity to develop professional writing skills that will be invaluable on the path to a creative career. We’re extremely grateful for our partnership with Rondo and Ciron Gruffydd.”
