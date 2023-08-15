Cllr Elin Walker Jones, Cabinet member from the Children and Family Support Department, said: “When a child or young person is unable to live with their own family for whatever reason, foster families step up and do fantastic work to ensure that they have somewhere safe to call home and the support they need to go to have a bright future. I would urge anyone who is interested in becoming a foster carer to get in touch with the team here in Gwynedd for a chat.