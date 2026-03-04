Aberydyfi is gearing up for a brand new event this Easter.
A soap box derby will travel through the village on Easter Sunday.
Organised by Louis Hiatt and Lee Bishop, the aim of the Easter Dafad Goch Soap Box Derby is to raise lots of money for charity.
Louis and Lee “are hoping for 40 cart entries and over 3,000 spectators to attend”.
Explaining why they have decided to organise this event, Louis said: “I had always had a vision of hosting a soap box derby in Aberdyfi.
“After discussing this with Lee Bishop we decided to join forces with a plan.”
He added: “The whole event is community and charity driven, supporting the Firefighters Charity, Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue Service, many other small local charities and worthy causes.
“We have created a course with the go ahead from county and community councils and supporting committees, businesses and locals alike, running from half way up Copperhill Street and finishing in Chapel Square in Aberdyfi.
“The whole square will be pedestrianised for a real festival party atmosphere.
“There will of course be the odd jump, chicane and bone Shaker on the way down.”
But what exactly is a soap box derby?
According to Wikipedia, it “is a youth-oriented gravit racer event founded in 1934 in the United States by Myron Scott”.
Red Bull have become well-known for their soap box derby, which is often televised, showing off the amazing home-made vehicles, haystacks and crazy obstacles along the courses.
Aberdyfi’s own soap box derby will take place on Sunday, 5 April from midday.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available and this is how the organisers hope to generate £1000's for the charities.
To find out more, visit the Dafad Goch Soap Box Racing Derby Aberdyfi Facebook page.
