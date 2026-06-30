The strategy’s six key objectives up to 2030 are to encourage positive behaviour change through clear communication with residents and other stakeholders, reduce waste at source and promote reuse and repair, improve services and people's ability to dispose of items in the most efficient way and changing behaviour to improve recycling levels, ensure a reliable and efficient service by investing in systems and technology, achieving net zero: reducing emissions by decarbonising the fleet and investing in renewable energy, and investing in modern and strategic infrastructure.