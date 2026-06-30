Long-term plans for recycling and waste management will be reviewed by Gwynedd Council.
The Gwynedd Waste and Recycling Strategy document, to be presented to Cabinet on 7 July, explores how Gwynedd will work with locals and key partners to improve recycling rates, reduce environmental impact, and modernise waste services.
Funding will be needed to realise the strategy’s objectives.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Recycling and waste are part of everyday life for all of us across Gwynedd - putting food scraps in the caddy at home or visiting our local recycling centres and even reusing or repairing items and giving them a new lease of life.
“This strategy sets out a clear direction that we are aiming for as a council and county – which is to rethink how we treat our waste, not as a problem but as a valuable resource, and move towards a truly circular economy.
“Thank you to everyone who took the opportunity to share their views on the strategy, which highlighted support for the direction for waste prevention, the importance of reuse and recycling, and the need for us as a council to do more to explain the services available.
“While environmental and climate challenges are global, this strategy shows how we will play our part locally.”
The strategy’s six key objectives up to 2030 are to encourage positive behaviour change through clear communication with residents and other stakeholders, reduce waste at source and promote reuse and repair, improve services and people's ability to dispose of items in the most efficient way and changing behaviour to improve recycling levels, ensure a reliable and efficient service by investing in systems and technology, achieving net zero: reducing emissions by decarbonising the fleet and investing in renewable energy, and investing in modern and strategic infrastructure.
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