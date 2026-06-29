Calls have been made to provide greater support for military veterans.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts renewed her call after attending a Westminster event hosted by leading charity, Help for Heroes.
Mrs Saville Roberts joined parliamentarians, campaigners, and veterans in Westminster to highlight the ongoing challenges faced by former members of the armed forces as they transition to civilian life.
The event, organised by Help for Heroes, focused on the need for improved access to mental health services, employment opportunities, and long-term welfare support for veterans and their families, and coincided with Armed Forces Week.
The UK has made a promise to veterans through the Armed Forces Covenant that no one should be disadvantaged because of their service. While the commitment exists, delivery in practice remains inconsistent.
Mrs Saville Roberts’ support builds on her recent work to strengthen support for ex-service personnel in Gwynedd. Earlier this year, she hosted an event in Caernarfon which brought together a range of veteran support organisations under one roof.
The Caernarfon event provided an opportunity for former armed forces members and their families to connect directly with charities and service providers, gaining advice on issues including housing, employment, health, and wellbeing.
Speaking after the Westminster event, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Charities are doing incredible work, but they cannot do it alone.
“There needs to be a long-term commitment from government to ensure that veterans receive consistent, high-quality support wherever they live.
“While we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to those who have served our country, too many are not receiving the support they need once their service ends.
“I was pleased to join Help for Heroes in Westminster to urge the UK government to put veterans at the heart of the UK’s defence strategy amid growing global instability.
“I will continue to champion this issue in Westminster and locally across Gwynedd.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.