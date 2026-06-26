A Gwynedd path could be crowned Britain’s Favourite after winning the Welsh round of a competition.
Cwm Idwal is up for the title, and The Ramblers, Britain’s Walking Charity, is inviting the public to help crown the overall winner.
Earlier this year, people from across the UK shared the paths that hold a special place in their hearts, submitting photographs and stories about the routes that have shaped memories, supported wellbeing, inspired adventures and connected them with nature.
Now in its third year, Britain’s Favourite Path celebrates local paths that mean the most to the people who walk them. From coastal trails and countryside tracks to urban greenways and hidden gems, the competition shines a spotlight on the incredible network of paths that help us explore, unwind and reconnect with the world around us.
A panel of judges, including presenter and Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson, singer and presenter JB Gill, and the Ramblers President Amar Latif, faced the difficult task of narrowing hundreds of nominations down to just eight finalists.
Each shortlisted path represents one of eight geographical areas across Britain and has been selected not only for its beauty, but for the powerful stories behind it.
Gwynedd’s Cwm Idwal path is the winning entry for Wales, following a nomination from Grant Hyatt who believes their path should be crowned Britain’s favourite.
“This path up Y Garn is the perfect post work wander, whatever time of year,” said Grant.
“Up in time for sunset with views and light to die for! “Coming up in the dark for epic moon lit mountains against a starry backdrop. It's a hard slog up, but it's almost like nature understands, and so rewards you tenfold at the top!”
The Ramblers Britain’s Favourite Path 2026 competition is supported by Postcode Lottery players, so Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Matt Johnson, stepped up to help judge this year’s entries.
He said: “It was really, really difficult to narrow it down. These are all incredible examples of how beautiful the paths across our wonderful countries are. And now I’m a proud owner of a substantial list of paths to explore and tick off for the rest of my life!”
JB Gill, who is also on the judging panel, added: “I have loved seeing people’s favourite paths in postcodes across the UK, and after lots of deliberation, we’ve whittled it down to the final eight. So now it’s over to the public to cast their votes!”
The finalists showcase the very best of Britain's paths and the many ways they enrich our lives. This year's entries highlight how walking can support physical and mental wellbeing, strengthen community connections, create lasting family memories and open the door to everyday adventures.
Now the final decision rests with the public. To discover the shortlist and vote for the path you believe deserves to be crowned Britain's Favourite Path 2026, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/competition and cast your vote before 11pm on 31 July. One vote per person will be counted. The path with the most votes when polling closes will be named Britain's Favourite Path 2026.
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