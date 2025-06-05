Just a few tickets remain for this weekend’s Sêr Aeron Theatre Group production of ‘Newsies Jr’.
Tonight’s opening night - Thursday, 5 June - at Aberaeron Memorial Hall has sold out. So too has Saturday’s show, but there are some tickets left for tomorrow night, Friday, 6 June, at 7pm.
The group has plenty to celebrate. As well as their sold out performances, they recently took the MTI Europe Junior Theatre Festival by storm, earning top awards at the global festival in their very first appearance. After a year of tireless fundraising and preparation, the children travelled to the ICC, Birmingham for the first time to perform in the prestigious festival – and returned home with hearts and arms full of awards and confidence.
Competing against eight accomplished theatre groups from England, Paris, Malta, and Spain, in front of a panel of well-known industry judges, the young performers triumphed in their purple pod performance category, leaving an unforgettable impression on both the audience and the judges. Their emotionally charged performance, described by the esteemed adjudicators as “a musical theatre magical moment of the day,” brought to life a story of unity through powerful vocals, expressive movement, and genuine emotional connection.
Two members of the group were singled out as standout performers and were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside respected music professionals at the event – a testament to the remarkable talent flourishing in this grassroots Welsh community, with one of the judges even stating that the Welsh are now known for their amazing singers of Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey…and Sêr Aeron!
The group also proudly brought home two major accolades: The Spirit of the Festival Award and Outstanding Achievement in Music – recognition not only of their artistic merit but of their passion, resilience, heart and the awesome positive attitude they bought with them to the festival.
Group Director Rhian Graham, who led the children, reflected on the experience: “I had no expectations other than giving the children an amazing experience. To see them recognised among such a prestigious calibre of international theatre academies is beyond anything we could have dreamed. I am so proud.”
Judges praised the group’s ability to allow their characters to “breathe” and commended their storytelling and singing for its authenticity and emotional depth. It was a performance that transcended language and borders – uniting everyone in the room with its sincerity and spirit.
This incredible achievement stands as a proud milestone not only for the young performers, but for the entire Aberaeron community that rallied to make this dream possible. It’s a powerful reminder that talent, when nurtured with heart and supported by a community, knows no bounds.
