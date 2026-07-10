With funding from the Local Growth Fund via Welsh Government, a programme of activities will be realised, ensuring communities across Gwynedd benefit from the projects, selected on the themes of the Gwynedd Economic Strategy. They include a package of help and support for local enterprises, help for residents to get a job or earn a better salary; development work to secure major investments in Bangor and Trawsfynydd; support to help local graduates return to Gwynedd; a package of activities to improve the availability of work units in the county and investment in cultural, leisure and heritage assets across Gwynedd.