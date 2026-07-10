Gwynedd Council will spend over £6 million over the next year on projects to support the local economy.
With funding from the Local Growth Fund via Welsh Government, a programme of activities will be realised, ensuring communities across Gwynedd benefit from the projects, selected on the themes of the Gwynedd Economic Strategy. They include a package of help and support for local enterprises, help for residents to get a job or earn a better salary; development work to secure major investments in Bangor and Trawsfynydd; support to help local graduates return to Gwynedd; a package of activities to improve the availability of work units in the county and investment in cultural, leisure and heritage assets across Gwynedd.
The Local Growth Fund aims to support productivity growth and tackle problems that lead to economic inequalities across Wales.
The package of activities has received input from council partners including representatives from the public, business and third sectors.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: "This fund allows us to realise several projects, which will contribute to strengthening the economy in Gwynedd in the interests of our communities and residents. It is important all parts of Gwynedd benefit.
"It is also important to note that every project supported through the fund needs to show its intention to contribute positively to the future of the Welsh language, which is very much welcomed."
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community added: "I'm delighted Cabinet has supported these projects, ensuring communities across Gwynedd will benefit.
"The projects contribute directly to the priorities of the council's Economic Strategy, our Area Regeneration Plans and our vision of a Prosperous Gwynedd, as set out in the Council Plan.”
Noting other funding programmes, he said significant investment is already underway or in place through the North Wales Growth Bid, Local Regeneration Fund, the Transforming Towns programme and the Pride in Place programme.
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