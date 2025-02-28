Plaid Cymru councillors campaigning to make St David's Day a bank holiday say the lack of response from the Welsh government is 'a disgrace to the whole nation'.
Back in October, Cyngor Gwynedd passed a motion at full council to ask Westminster Government to transfer the right to designate the first of March each year as an official national holiday to the Welsh Government.
The proposal was made by Llandderfel councillor, Elwyn Edwards who said: “What upsets me is the fact that the Welsh Labour Government has declared its support to us previously, but now they are in power in Cardiff and London, not a single word has come from the Labour party in Cardiff to our request. We are being completely ignored!”