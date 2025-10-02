Gwynedd Council has lost a legal challenge opposing their controversial Article 4 Direction, designed to clamp down on second homes, and news they will appeal the decision has angered an Aberdyfi businesswoman.
Campaigners against the Direction, which requires planning permission to turn a residential properties into second homes or holiday lets, were delighted when Mr Justice Eyre handed down his judgement in the Judicial Review of Gwynedd Council’s decision to confirm the policy, but the council’s determination to appeal has angered full-time Aberdyfi resident Seona Loveman.
“Of course they will fight on, but it is outrageous to keep throwing good money after bad. Our money, the public purse.
“They made a huge mistake not taking the right advice in the first place, completely failing to understand the unintentional consequences of Article 4. Now they are doubling down. In the real world, they would be fired.
“The problem of homelessness, etc., is not the fault of second home owners or those running holiday lets, it's the fault of the council not providing enough social housing or support. That problem is widespread in the UK, but councillors think blaming the English is the answer. That in itself has been damaging too by fuelling division.”
The judicial review judge said Cabinet members were misled, leaving them unaware of the true, more limited effects of the Article 4 Direction.
Anti-Article 4 campaigners say they “seeking payment of legal costs from the council”.
“As the judge capped the costs the claimant would have to pay if the Judicial Review was unsuccessful to £20,000, the same cap applies to the council in terms of what it will be ordered to pay.
“The court will determine the issue of costs in due course, following which we will update your further.
“What happens next is in the hands of the council.”
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Environment Cabinet Member said: “We have been determined to do everything in our power to ensure the people of Gwynedd have access to suitable homes in their communities. To achieve this, we have taken proactive steps including introducing the Article 4 Direction to manage the significant number of homes that are being lost to become second homes or short-term holiday lets.
“Research carried out before introducing the Article 4 Direction showed that 65 per cent of Gwynedd households were being priced out of the housing market, with the problem even more prominent in communities where there is a high proportion of holiday homes.
“We are extremely disappointed with the judgement and will be proceeding to start the appeal process to defend our decision of introducing the Article 4 Direction in Gwynedd.”
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: “The whole purpose of this measure is to ensure fairness for the people of Gwynedd and the sustainable future of our communities by giving the council more control and ensuring that decisions reflect local needs.
“Everyone has a right to a home in their community, and we will now be carrying out the necessary steps to firmly defend our case through the legal process.”
