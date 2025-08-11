While researching the history of Felin Faesog Mill, Pari-Jones discovered its ties to the wealthy Rowlands family of Plas-y-Nant, Betws Garmon. Sophia uncovered the fascinating story of Emma Rowlands (1727-1770), granddaughter of John Rowlands, Head of the Post Office on Lombard Street, London. Born to Thomas Rowlands and his wife Elin Roberts, of Caerau, Llanfairynghornwy, Emma would become deeply entwined with two of the most prominent families in North Wales.