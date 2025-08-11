An historical novel by Gwynedd author Sophia Pari-Jones has been published.
‘A Lady of Anglesey’, published by Grosvenor House Publishing Ltd, uncovers the remarkable life of an 18th-Century Welsh aristocrat.
Caernarfon-born author and historian Sophia, who lives in Penygroes, is well-known as a former antique dealer in Caernarfon and former owner of Felin Faesog Mill and Museum in Clynnog Fawr. ‘A Lady of Anglesey’, offers a detailed portrait of Georgian life on the island, based on real people, places, and long-forgotten letters.
While researching the history of Felin Faesog Mill, Pari-Jones discovered its ties to the wealthy Rowlands family of Plas-y-Nant, Betws Garmon. Sophia uncovered the fascinating story of Emma Rowlands (1727-1770), granddaughter of John Rowlands, Head of the Post Office on Lombard Street, London. Born to Thomas Rowlands and his wife Elin Roberts, of Caerau, Llanfairynghornwy, Emma would become deeply entwined with two of the most prominent families in North Wales.
Emma married Lord Bulkeley of Baron Hill, Beaumaris, a powerful figure in Welsh political and social life. Drawing from family diaries and letters, Pari-Jones sheds light on country life on the island.
Wealth and marriage did not always bring happiness for Emma, and the novel explores Emma’s place in society and the trials she faced.
After Lord Bulkeley’s death, Emma found love with Sir Hugh Williams of Conwy, a British Army Major. Their relationship, tenderly documented through surviving letters, forms a deeply human thread through the narrative.
“‘A Lady of Anglesey’ is the culmination of years of meticulous research,” says Sophia.
“It’s a story of love, legacy, and resilience and is a window into the lives of real people, navigating a rapidly changing world.”
‘A Lady of Anglesey’ - a must-read for fans of historical fiction and Welsh history alike - is released on 18 August and available on Amazon and Waterstones.
