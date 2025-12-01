The opportunity for Gwynedd businesses to have their say has been extended.
Gwynedd Council wants to hear from the local business community in order to tailor services and support for the future, and has extended their response deadline so more voices are heard.
Business owners can share their views through a short questionnaire.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Community, said: “I’d encourage anyone running a business in Gwynedd to take part in this short survey. Your insight will help us get a better understanding of the current business climate and respond with support that’s relevant and timely.
Complete the survey at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru /2025businesssurvey.
The survey will close on 8 December.
Comments
