Among the thousands of farmers at yesterday’s protest in Cardiff was Gwynedd politician MS Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Mr ap Gwynfor, who represents Dwyfor Meirionnydd in the Senedd, said thousands of farmers from all over Wales gathered to show their concerns over Welsh Government’s proposed rules for the agricultural industry.
“The rules are completely unworkable and will make many a farmer lose their business,” Mr ap Gwynfor said.
He said he sympathises and supports the farmers and has put pressure on Welsh Government to listen to their concerns and voted in the Senedd to look again at the sustainable farming scheme, to delay it for a period of time and to do more to help farmers when it comes to tackling TB.
In a video from yesterday’s protest, Mr ap Gwynfor also asks the public to support farmers.
Mr ap Gwynfor met other farmers at the protest including Ioan Humphreys and rugby referee and farmer Nigel Owens.
Mr Owens said he was proud to speak to the crowd outside the Senedd about the impact the Welsh Government’s sustainable farming scheme would have on the industry.
Hear more from Mr ap Gwynfor in the video above.