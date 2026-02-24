Directed by Marc Evans (Mr Burton) and produced by Branwen Cennard (Tarian) in her debut feature, the film follows Effi, a young woman who learns firsthand the personal costs of our societal shortcomings, with a tour-de-force lead performance by up-and-coming actor Leisa Gwenllian (S4C’s Itopia, On the Sea and Sky’s Under Salt Marsh). It also features Tom Rhys Harries (Netflix’s White Lines, Apple TV’s Suspicion) ahead of his lead role in the new DC Studios film Clayface.