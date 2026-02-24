A Tanygrisiau woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing from a Blaenau Ffestiniog supermarket.
Sarah Jones, of 15 Hafan Deg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing milk, two bags of Maltesers and a jar of Nutella from the Londis store in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 28 November last year.
Magistrates fined Jones £40 and ordered her to pay £8 in compensation.
