Gwynedd police have executed a warrant at an address in Blaenau Ffestiniog following concerns about drug use.
The concerns have been raised by the community relating to possible drug use and supply at the address.
During the warrant, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.
“We will continue to act on the information and intelligence provided by the community,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you have any concerns or information regarding drug use and / or supply in your area, please contact us via our live webchat online, 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Alternatively, check our website for upcoming meet up events with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”
