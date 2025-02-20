Gwynedd foster carers have welcomed plan to phase profit out of children’s care.
Maethu Cymru Gwynedd has joined Wales’ fostering community to highlight the benefits of local authority care as the Welsh Government’s landmark Health and Social Care Bill begins the process of removing profit from the children’s care system.
Wales is the first country in the UK to legislate to remove profit from both residential and foster care for children.
Foster Wales’ Staying local campaign, led by care experienced people and local authority foster carers, aims to show how the policy will support young people in care to stay connected to their local area, community, friends, and school.
Wilma, from Gwynedd, started fostering with a commercial agency in 2005. She transferred to Maethu Cymru Gwynedd in 2009 after speaking to a friend who recommended local authority fostering – a move that she described as the best decision she’s ever mad.
“Since I made the switch, I haven’t looked back,” Wilma said.
“For me, fostering with my local authority was the best move I ever made. The support is incredible. Whether it’s from my social worker or other local foster carers, there is always someone there for me.
“The fostering community is like one big family.
“If you’re thinking about fostering, reach out to your local authority. They’ve got so much to offer.”
Pat, also from Gwynedd, started fostering with an independent fostering agency in 2016, and transferred to her local authority in 2019.
“The support we’ve had from the Maethu Cymru Gwynedd team has been amazing. We can’t fault it. My social worker will always answer the phone and always has answers for anything we need.
“As we all live locally, we’ve got to know lots of other foster carers – and we all support each other. We meet up with the children for outings, and see each other at the training, which is amazing.
“If you’re considering local authority fostering, do it, just pick up that phone!”
In Wales, there are more than 7,000 children in the care system but only 3,800 foster families – over 70 of them in Gwynedd. Foster Wales has set out with the bold aim of recruiting over 800 new foster families by 2026 to provide welcoming homes for local children and young people.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families, added: “Local authorities like Maethu Cymru Gwynedd operate on a non-profit basis, meaning every penny spent goes directly towards the welfare of the children and young people.
“By fostering locally, with Cyngor Gwynedd, our foster carers are helping local children and young people to stay in their community, close to friends and family members they stay in touch with. It keeps them connected, builds stability and crucially, helps them retain their sense of identity.
“To anyone thinking about fostering, get in touch with the Maethu Cymru Gwynedd team and we can talk you through your options.”
For more information about fostering, or to make an enquiry, visit: https://maethucymru.gwynedd.llyw.cymru