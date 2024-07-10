The World Health Organisation has declared Gwynedd as an Age-Friendly Community, following a successful application by the council.
This means the council and more than 30 partners are working together to ensure Gwynedd is a pleasant, safe and accessible place for people as they age.
Gwynedd is the sixth Welsh county to reach this goal, contributing towards the Welsh Government and the Older People Commissioner for Wales' target that every county in Wales be age-friendly by 2026.
Gwynedd Council submitted a strategic plan to the World Health Organisation to show how the authority and key partners – including voluntary groups and housing associations – will collaborate to ensure public services are age-friendly, celebrate successes in the field and, more importantly, identify what needs to be developed in the interest of people as they age.
Gwynedd's Age-Friendly Partnership will now press ahead to develop plans and present a series of events in the autumn term to celebrate and share the work.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for the Adults, Health and Well-being Department and Gwynedd Age-Friendly Champion said: “I am very proud of the united front shown here in Gwynedd between the council and all partners to ensure that older people are central to our work and our developments. We will continue to work to ensure that the county is a pleasant, accessible, and fair place for everyone, whatever their age.
“Over 1,400 cities, counties and communities across 50 countries all over the world are Age-Friendly. By joining this network we have the opportunity to learn and share experiences with others.
“I emphasise that this is only the beginning of the journey. There is a lot of work ahead to ensure everyone from all backgrounds can age well in Gwynedd.”
Heléna Herklots CBE, Older People's Commissioner for Wales congratulated Gwynedd Council for their successful application to join the World Health Organisation's World-wide Network.
“This confirms Gwynedd's commitment to ensure residents are being supported to age well, and shows the progress we are making in Wales to add life to years, not only years to life,” Heléna said.
Cllr Morgan said events in autumn will provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, and for partners to share what they have in place.
To receive information on the Age-friendly Gwynedd programme, email
[email protected] or write to Age-Friendly Gwynedd, c/o Supporting Health and Well-being Manager, Cyngor Gwynedd Headquaters, Shirehall Street, Caernarfon, LL55 1SH.