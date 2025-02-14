A gorse fire on Llanbedrog headland continues to burn, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say.
Fire crews still in attendance have been battling the blaze overnight.
Residents nearby looked on in horror as the fire spread throughout the night.
The fire service gave an update to the ‘Cambrian News’ just after 11am this morning (Friday, 14 February).
A service spokesperson said: “We were called to hillside wildfire in Llanbedrog at 21.42hrs last night (13th February).
“Approximately 100,000m2 of gorse and bracken were involved in fire.
“At the height of the incident four crews, a wildfire unit and a narrow access vehicle were in attendance.
“Two appliances and a narrow access vehicle remain in attendance damping down hotspots, and we are likely to remain in attendance monitoring the fire for a number of hours.
“The cause of the fire is not known at present – however, we’d encourage everyone to heed our appeals to be ‘Wildfire Wise’.
“Our #WildFireWise campaign aims to educate individuals on the best practices for avoiding and preventing wildfires in Wales – you can read more here - https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/campaigns-and-consultations/wildfirewise/.”
Greta Hughes took photographs of the blaze between 10.30pm and 11.30pm last night (Thursday, 13 February). She said: “My friend who lives in the village of Llanbedrog rang me at 21.47 to warn me of the fire as I live on the edge of the headland.
“It was very much ablaze when I looked to check.
“The speed at which it was travelling was scary.”
Commenting on the location of the fire, Greta added: “It is on the headland above the beach, south of the main village of Llanbedrog, on the headland between Llanbedrog beach, Ty'n Tywyn beach and the Warren holiday site.”
Cllr John Brynmor Hughes, who represents Abersoch and Llanengan, said thank you to the fire service for their hard work overnight, adding: “I don’t know the cause of the fire.
“We have had a long period of dry weather. There have been quite a few wild fires on the Llyn over the past week. Cilan and Rhiw Mountain are just two I know of.”
Commenting on social media, a fire service spokesperson said: “We are receiving a large volume of calls for the Llanbedrog area.
“Crews are in attendance dealing with a gorse fire in the area.”