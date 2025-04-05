RNLI lifeboats from Porthdinllaen, Abersoch, Pwllheli, Criccieth, Barmouth and Aberdyfi launched 121 times in 2024, helping 126 people and saving two lives.
The figures have been released as part of the charity’s Mayday campaign.
Across the UK and Ireland the charity’s lifeboats launched over 9,100 times in 2024, making it the fourth-busiest year in the charity’s 201-year history. Welsh RNLI lifeboat stations’ total number of launches decreased from 2023, however the number of lives saved rose from 38 in 2023 to 53 in 2024.
Out of the total 1,043 launches in Wales, 719 were by Inshore Rescue Boats and the further 324 were All-Weather Lifeboat launches.
Over 96 per cent of all lifeboat launches in Wales in 2024 were within five nautical miles of the Welsh coast, and the majority of these shouts were to people in difficulty in the water and to assist motorboats.
RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews spent over 1,500 hours at sea, giving up their time to help those in need.
With demand for its lifesaving services at a high, the charity is putting out its own ‘Mayday’ call, urging the public to get involved with its biggest national fundraising event, the Mayday Mile.
Participants are challenged to cover a mile a day for the month of May, with every penny raised helping to make sure the charity’s lifesavers have everything they need to keep people safe this summer and beyond. Running a 24/7 lifesaving service is expensive and costs are rising – in 2023, it cost over £190M to run the RNLI.
Whether you choose to walk, jog, hop or skip, a mile every day in May will help raise vital funds for RNLI lifesavers so they can keep people safe at sea.
To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or make a donation, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday