A 41-year-old man who subjected his partner in Dolgellau to over a decade of abuse has been jailed.
Michael Jones, of Willowbank Gardens, Belfast, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 20 April.
He previously admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.
He also admitted sending a photo of his penis to the victim’s mother to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.
Jones was sentenced to two years, 10 months and handed restraining orders to protect the victim and her mother for life.
The abuse against the victim started in 2014, shortly.
Jones became jealous and possessive, made baseless allegations of infidelity, was financially abusive, demeaning towards her, would repeatedly damage their family home, and restricted her ability to see her friends and family.
On 24 December 2021, he became aggressive and violent towards the victim, grabbing her hair and pushing her to the ground, before spitting in her face and kicking her stomach. He then damaged her car.
On 28 December 2024, Jones attacked his partner once again, punching her, throwing her into a door and repeatedly kicking her, spitting in her face and throwing her across the room.
She reported him to police in March. He was charged and remanded into custody until sentencing.
Investigating officer DC Annie Britton commended the victim for her courage reporting over a decade of abusive behaviour and supporting the investigation throughout.
“Despite ending the relationship, the victim continued to receive messages of abuse and threats from Jones, including a threat to stab her in the neck,” she said.
“Nobody should live in fear or ever be made to feel unsafe in their home.
“We remain fully committed to protecting victims of domestic abuse and bringing perpetrators to justice.
“Anyone experiencing abuse, or concerned for the welfare of someone else, is urged to contact us.”
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