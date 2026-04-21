Barmouth Fest will take place on Friday, 8 and Saturday, 9 May, but the town’s carnival and water festival have been moved.
Damian Williams, Rob Williams, Katie Price and Russel Courtney are the main organisers of the town council event. Damian said: “We used to run the carnival and Water Fest over the same week as Barmouth Fest but this has become too stressful, too much work, so we’ve decided to split them with the main music festival taking place in May.
“Then we are moving the carnival and Water Fest to June, so on 13 June we have the Barmouth carnival and then on the 20 June we have Barmouth Water Fest.
Tickets for Barmouth Fest are available now through the event’s Facebook page.
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