“Crucially, I believe this is not about choosing between assisted dying and high-quality palliative care — both must go hand in hand. While many will continue to choose palliative care, there are situations where even the best care cannot relieve suffering, and in those circumstances, I believe individuals should have the right to make their own choice. Ultimately, I see this as a matter of compassion, dignity, and respecting personal autonomy at the end of life, while ensuring appropriate legal and medical protections are firmly in place.''