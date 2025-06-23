Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has voted in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill.
It passed by 314-291 votes on 20 June.
Mrs Saville Roberts, a member of the Bill Committee, said they heard from a wide range of experts, stakeholders, and individuals directly affected, allowing them to consider the ethical, legal and practical implications, which “greatly informed” her views.
After careful reflection, the MP decided to support the Assisted Dying Bill “as it is currently drafted”.
“I believe adults who are terminally ill, with a prognosis of six months or less to live and have full mental capacity, should have the legal right to make this profoundly personal decision for themselves - free from coercion and with strong safeguards in place.
“I fully understand the concerns many people, including disability rights groups and medical organisations, have raised about protecting vulnerable individuals. That is why I support the inclusion of strict safeguards, involving medical professionals, social workers and judicial oversight, to ensure each decision is carefully assessed, voluntary, and free from pressure.
“I am also conscious of concerns about the so-called 'slippery slope.' However, the Bill is tightly framed, applying only to terminally ill adults and excluding those whose suffering is solely related to mental illness. Any future changes would require full parliamentary scrutiny.
“Crucially, I believe this is not about choosing between assisted dying and high-quality palliative care — both must go hand in hand. While many will continue to choose palliative care, there are situations where even the best care cannot relieve suffering, and in those circumstances, I believe individuals should have the right to make their own choice. Ultimately, I see this as a matter of compassion, dignity, and respecting personal autonomy at the end of life, while ensuring appropriate legal and medical protections are firmly in place.''
