Gwynedd MPs mark day of reflection

The MPs for Arfon and Dwyfor Meirionnydd will join millions of others across the UK today to remember those lost during the pandemic and those still living with the trauma of grief.

Today (Wednesday, 23 March) marks two years since the first lockdown was announced.

MPs Liz Saville Roberts and Hywel Williams are supporting Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection, an annual event to reflect on the devastating impact the Covid pandemic has had on people’s lives.

The MPs said: “Today marks the poignant second anniversary since the first lockdown and as we know, tragically, over the past two years, too many people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

“We also pause to remember those we have lost to other illnesses and whose families were not able to say goodbye in person, or to comfort each other as we would in normal times.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who have lost a loved one.

“The National Day of Reflection is an opportunity for us all to come together and collectively reflect on the challenges we have faced, the sacrifices made and the tremendous advancements in science which have enabled us to emerge from a very dark period in our history.