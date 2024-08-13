Children and young people have come together to paint a mural in Bangor that reflects their feelings and experiences of sight loss.
Under the guidance of graffiti artist Andy Birch, they used spray paint to create graffiti at the North Wales Society of the Blind office.
One participant, Lauren, said: “I've enjoyed being part of a group of people who have created something that is going to stay there forever.
“It was my idea to make a bee on the wall because they can be resilient and to show that living with sight loss doesn't have to be an obstacle for anyone to achieve things."
The charity's chief executive, Steven Thomas said: “It was fantastic to have children and young people living with sight loss working together so happily and positively.
"It was a new experience for them to use cans to spray paint on a wall after they decided on a plan when discussing with the artist Andy Birch.
"This event was one of many that we intend to organise over the coming months to offer opportunities for the children and young people to come together and share positive experiences.
"Anyone who wants more information is welcome to call us."