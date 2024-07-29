Glaslyn Osprey centre will host a weekend of talks in August.
There are still places available at Gŵyl y Gweilch, Glaslyn Ospreys’ flagship summer event.
Centred around a series of wildlife talks in the centre’s John Parry Hide at Pont Croesor near Porthmadog, the keynote speaker on both Saturday, 10 and Sunday, 11 August will be the respected nature conservationist Dr Tim Mackrill.
Tim managed the Rutland Osprey Project for more than 10 years and works with the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation on species recovery projects, including the Osprey translocation at Poole Harbour.
He will talk about Osprey migration on the Saturday and the White-tailed Eagle reintroduction programme in the UK at Sunday’s event.
The fascinating archaeology of the Glaslyn Valley will be the subject of the opening talks on both days by local archaeologist Kenneth Brassill.
Birds in Tradition and Folklore will feature in a talk by retired teacher Huw Dafydd Jones’ on both days.
The talk will be based on a thesis submitted by his late son Rhodri Dafydd as part of his degree at Aberystwyth University.
Twm Elias will give a Welsh language presentation on the Saturday on the rich wildlife and history of the Glaslyn Valley.
The restoration of White-tailed Eagles to South East Wales and the Severn Estuary will be explained on the Sunday by raptor biologist Sophie-lee Williams.
Follow the link to see the detailed programme and to book tickets, which are free, but donations are welcome. Visit gwylygweilch2024.eventbrite.co.uk.
There will also be special children’s activities, refreshments and a raffle during the weekend. Raffle prizes include a family return ticket for four on the Harbourmaster steam train from Porthmadog to Caernarfon donated by the Welsh Highland Railway and a family day entry pass donated by Portmeirion.
Glaslyn Ospreys near Prenteg is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm until the birds migrate in September.