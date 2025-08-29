Patients in Gwynedd waiting for an assessment for physiotherapy for musculoskeletal pain are being invited to local leisure centres for consultations.
There they will either be offered further treatment, exercises or be discharged from the service.
Feedback from patients for The Community Assessment Days (CAD) events has been positive.
Martin Fell praised the clinical team for arranging the event.
He said: “I’ve been suffering with knee pain for around four to five months, I’ve found out I don’t need a knee replacement but coming here today I’ve found new exercises to do to help me with the pain.
“It’s fantastic they’ve put this on for patients, it is so much more convenient than having to drive to Ysbyty Gwynedd.
“I’ve taken with me a lot more knowledge and literature – it’s been really beneficial.”
Cathy Wynne, Head of Physiotherapy for the West Integrated Health Community, said: “For me, the most significant achievement from these events so far has been bringing the team together to support our patients.
“It has also created fantastic opportunities for networking with colleagues and third sector partners, which will strengthen our collaborative efforts.”
Anna White, Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner added: “The Community Appointment Days have so far exceeded our expectations. We are able to meet patients in a community setting, seeing them earlier than we otherwise would have, but also able to have the community partners in the same space, to support patients wider health and social situations.
“It has been a very positive experience so far for our patients and for staff, to be able to work together, and we hope to be able to run these sessions regularly across Gwynedd and Môn.”
There are plans to look at holding CAD events in the future in this area, particularly targeting community patients.
