A Welsh arts centre director will bow out in style with his final exhibition set to feature work by world-renowned Blaenau Ffestiniog artist, David Nash.
The exhibition at Ruthin Craft Centre will be the last one organised by Philip Hughes, 66, who retires after 33 years in September.
Philip, who received an MBE in 2016 in recognition of his service to art and craft, said he was delighted his final exhibition features David’s work.
Philip said the exhibition, which runs from 27 September-11 January, is a perfect way to end his time at the helm of the craft centre.
Dr James Fox, who regularly appears on television presenting arts programmes, will be open the exhibition.
Philip said: “At the exhibition, we are going to show David’s sculptures, prints, works on paper, and some sculptures in the courtyard.
“David is probably the most important contemporary artist in Wales.
“Curator Gregory Parsons is working with David to curate the exhibition.
“It’s a fantastic exhibition for me to bow out on and for new director Samantha Rhodes to come in on.”
David is honoured his exhibition will be Philip’s last at the centre.
The artist, who was awarded an OBE in 2004, said: “What has been great about Philip is he has developed Ruthin into the premier craft gallery of Britain, there isn’t anywhere as good as it.
“The standard and integrity of Ruthin Craft Centre has been maintained and developed and it’s rare in the world.
“Philip really understands the making aspect of art, not just the finish, and has been so thorough and consistent.
“I have always regarded the centre as a very special place.”
David’s exhibition will feature more than 100 pieces.
He said: "I’m very much looking forward to the exhibition, the craft centre are a joy to work with and I have such a good experience there.”
