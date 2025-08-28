Two specialist SWAN Bereavement Nurses have been appointed to help improve experiences for patients and their loved ones undergoing end-of-life and bereavement care in North Wales.
Kathi Ellis and Gemma Sweetman have stepped into their new roles to implement the SWAN Model for End of Life and Bereavement Care, which guides the care of patients and their loved ones at the end of life and after they have died. The model aims to empower staff to go the extra mile to meet personalised patient and family needs during these difficult times.
Kathi, who brings a wealth of experience from her time as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the oncology triage team at Glan Clwyd Hospital and is eager to embrace her new responsibilities, said: “I’m delighted to take up this new role and champion the SWAN model. It’s an opportunity to shape a more compassionate, patient and family-centred approach to care.
“My experience working across various hospices has given me deep insight into the needs of families during end-of-life care. I'm committed to helping bridge gaps within services to enhance the overall experience for those receiving care.”
Gemma, formerly a Ward Sister at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, is equally enthusiastic. She aims to bring a consistent approach to end-of-life and bereavement care services across the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.
She said: “We will be working closely with staff to embed the principles of the SWAN model. We will look at educating and training staff to enhance the experience for patients and their families during these sensitive times.
“We are aware many departments and wards are already doing great things and are going the extra mile – offering memory boxes or additional palliative support – but we want every patient and their family to receive the highest standard of care, whatever ward or department.
“Our goal is to equip both our clinical and non-clinical staff with the right knowledge, tools and resources so they can confidently support patients and their families when it’s needed the most.”
The SWAN Model encourages attention to the "little things" that create lasting comfort. Nurses plan to introduce visual indicators such as a SWAN symbol by a patient’s bedside, helping staff identify and respond with heightened sensitivity.
Other initiatives include comfort packs for families staying with loved ones and memory boxes containing letters or personal items to preserve precious memories, and bereavement support information.
The nurses are initially being funded by Macmillan Cancer Support to support the delivery of the Welsh Government National Bereavement Framework and Bereavement Pathways.
Angela Wood, Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery said: “We are really excited to have recruited these roles into the organisation. The Swan Model is best practice in End of Life bereavement care and I am looking forward to the care provided by these nurses to enhance the experience of patients, staff and relatives. Educating and training will equip staff to provide the most appropriate care at the most difficult of times.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.