Police continue to search for a man whose white Audi was found near a beach in Barmouth on 21 September.
Andrew, missing from the Shrewsbury area, is 5ft 7 with grey spiky short hair and a Japanese-style tattoo on his chest. He was last seen wearing grey joggers and a black hoody.
Superintendent Llinos Davies said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of the breakwater or estuary in Barmouth between 5pm and 9pm on the evening of Saturday, 21 September to consider whether they saw Andrew.
“We thank the community for their ongoing support and continue to urge members of the public to report any potential sightings to us immediately.”
Contact police via their website or call 101, quoting reference 48148.