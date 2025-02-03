North Wales Police is taking part in a national four-week Firearms Amnesty for Turkish manufactured top-venting blank firers (TBVFs).
These weapons are now illegal to possess following testing by the National Crime Agency and policing.
The amnesty will run up until 28 February, after which anyone in possession of a top-venting blank firer (TVBF) could be subject to prosecution and up to 10 years imprisonment.
Those who wish to surrender any weapons can do so via a number of police station front counters.
In Gwynedd, weapons can be taken to the front counters of Caernarfon Police Station, Maesincla, and Bangor Police Station, Ffordd Gwynedd.
Visit www.nabis.police.uk to find out more about the work of the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).