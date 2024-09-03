South Gwynedd police have stepped up night patrols following a spate of thefts in the area.
Officers are utilising stop and search powers to make vehicle stops and enquiries with drivers.
Recent reports of thefts across Gwynedd South include the theft of agricultural machinery, fuel, power tools and marine property.
Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Recent offences within Gwynedd South have predominately taken place during the night and in the early hours of the morning.
“With the assistance of the Roads Crime Unit, officers have been stopping vehicles travelling along the rural road networks during the early hours and making searches of these vehicles.
“I would like to reassure residents that officers are committed to deterring anyone intent on carrying out these offences, and we will continue to make our local roads a hostile area for thieves.
“This type of acquisitive crime is damaging to communities and, as a force, North Wales Police is committed to catching and convicting offenders.
“I would also remind residents and local farmers about the importance of keeping their properties as secure as possible by locking doors, putting valuable items out of sight, and locking sheds, garages and outbuildings.”
Crime prevention advice can be found at https://orlo.uk/hPet2