Gwynedd residents have waited more than a week for their bins to be collected, Gwynedd Council admitted earlier today (Thursday, 21 September).
Gwynedd Council said people in Arfon and Meirionnydd have been affected.
Posting on their Facebook page, the council said earlier today that it was aware "that many residents" of Arfon and Meirionnydd are still waiting for their bins to be emptied since before the strike period.
The post explains that "unfortunately due to the additional pressure following the shortfall of collection last week there is a slight delay in collections this week but our crews are out catching up with the work and everyone will receive a collection as soon as possible".
Unite union members who work for Gwynedd Council took part in industrial action from Monday, 11 September and Sunday, 17 September over nationally negotiated pay awards across the UK.