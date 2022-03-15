Gwynedd restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Sopna Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sopna Tandoori Restaurant Y Felin Wen, Pontrug, Gwynedd was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

It means that of Gwynedd’s 529 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 458 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.