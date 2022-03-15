Gwynedd restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 15th March 2022 1:50 pm
Share
New rating for Gwynedd restaurant (PA )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Gwynedd restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sopna Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sopna Tandoori Restaurant Y Felin Wen, Pontrug, Gwynedd was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Gwynedd’s 529 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 458 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |