Gwynedd restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Tuesday 15th March 2022 1:50 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
New rating for Gwynedd restaurant (PA )

A Gwynedd restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sopna Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sopna Tandoori Restaurant Y Felin Wen, Pontrug, Gwynedd was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

It means that of Gwynedd’s 529 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 458 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

