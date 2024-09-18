A Gwynedd business must pay almost £13,000 in fines and costs for the sale and supply of illicit tobacco and e-cigarettes.
The case, presented by Gwynedd Council, was heard at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 11 September.
Undercover officers working with the council’s Trading Standards Unit carried out a test purchase at Supercigs Convenience Store, Caernarfon on 26 September 2023, which resulted in the shop selling illegal tobacco product to the officer.
Another visit that day resulted in a seizure by Trading Standards officers of 225 packets of illicit cigarettes, 63 pouches of illicit hand rolling tobacco, 519 unauthorised disposable vapes and nicotine salts and 20 unauthorised branded PRIME squishes.
The haul resulted in five charges being brought against Supercigs Convenience Store Ltd.
Idres Khder, sole director of the company appeared in court on behalf of the business and pleaded guilty to all five charges.
Caernarfon Magistrates fined Supercigs Convenience Store Ltd a total of £9,062.20. The business was also ordered to pay costs of £1,751.48 to the council, and a £2,000 victim surcharge, amounting to a total of £12,813.68. The court also ordered the destruction of all the seized goods.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “Our Trading Standards officers work hard to ensure the public can be confident in the goods they purchase from the county’s shops and businesses.
“This case shows we take that responsibility seriously, and I’m pleased to see a successful trading standards prosecution in relation to the sale and supply of illicit tobacco and e-cigarettes. The sentencing reflects the seriousness of these offences.
“Trade in illicit tobacco and e-cigarettes supports crime, damages legitimate businesses, undermines public health and facilitates the supply of tobacco and e-cigarettes to young people.
“Public protection is a priority, and the council will always take enforcement action where necessary to help keep our local communities safe as well as support local businesses that comply with the law.”
Anyone with information about the sale of illicit goods in Gwynedd is urged to email [email protected] or call 01766 771000.