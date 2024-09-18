Gywnedd councillor Peter Thomas ties “poo bags” to poles in a bid to get “lazy” dog owners to clean up their pet’s mess.
The councillor revealed this at a scrutiny meeting where a report revealed the number of fixed penalties issued for dog control offences has increased; the majority of fines relate to dog fouling offences and breaches of exclusion zones.
Councillors heard dog fouling is expected to worsen in winter and enforcement teams will shift their focus from beaches and tourists areas to quiet streets and lanes.
Twenty-one dog fouling offences and eight exclusion zone breaches were recorded between 2023-24. In the first five months of 2024, there were eight dog fouling and eight exclusion offences. Fines of £100 can be issued to offenders, rising to £1,000 for refusal to pay.
The report states “a lack of dog control by owners has a negative impact” on communities” and the effect of not picking up dog waste affects the image of communities and poses health risks.
Dog control orders put in place in Gwynedd in 2013 related to dog fouling, allowing dogs on land where they are excluded and not putting and keeping them on leads when asked by an authorised officer - have been extended to August, 2027.
Councillors heard a public consultation on dog control powers gathered 1,100 responses. Only 75 people responded to the flood strategy one.
Llanllyfni councillor Peter Thomas, who ties poo bags to fences and poles in problem areas, said: “Some people are just lazy, they flatly refuse to pick up their dog mess, but I find most people do care about the issue.
“I cable tie the bags to the tops of poles - people say they are grateful they are there, especially for the times they forget to bring them out.
“People tell me they are running out and ask for more – it is effective and does seem to help the situation.”
A vote to accept the committee’s report was unanimously agreed, and includes an amendment inviting Gwynedd councillors to request bags to be distributed by them in their own communities.