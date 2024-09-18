Bad behaviour from “a very large number of children” led to an increased police presence in Criccieth.
North Wales Police sent its Policing Team to patrol Criccieth over the weekend of 14 and 15 September after “receiving a number of calls from concerned residents about the bad behaviour of a very large number of children”.
“This is not acceptable and North Wales Police will not tolerate this behaviour,” a police spokesperson said.
“A designated patrol plan is now in place and officers will patrol the area day and night,” they added.
High visibility patrols are also ongoing in the Barmouth area following reports of anti-social behaviour on the grounds of Ysgol y Traeth and motorbikes being ridden dangerously in the surrounding area.