More than 400 learners from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai have celebrated their graduation in Llandudno.
The Venue Cymru bash celebrated students achieving undergraduate and foundation degrees, PGCEs and higher national certificates at Coleg Llandrillo, Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
Others gained professional qualifications through Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, in areas such as management and leadership, human resources, accounting, marketing and business.
Many students balanced other commitments such as work and family, while others pursued their qualifications despite battling health problems, but all succeeded in taking their education and skills to the next level, opening doors to new careers or improving their prospects of promotion.
Former Cardiff Blues rugby player Rhun Williams gained a BSc (Hons) Degree in Construction Management, having enrolled on the course after his playing days were ended by injury.
Rhun, from Caernarfon, said: “It means a lot to have gained my degree. I enjoyed it, I learned a lot. I was very glad I was working alongside the course. I was learning in college and learning on site, day in, day out.”
After starting his course at Coleg Llandrillo, Rhun gained employment with John Kelly Construction Services, who funded his tuition fees. Last year, Rhun was presented with a quality award at the National House Building Council’s ‘Pride in the Job’ ceremony, for his work with John Kelly Construction Services on the Bro Eglwys development in Caernarfon.
Hannah Hughes from Bethel near Caernarfon completed her PGCE while expecting a baby.
She said: “It has been challenging at times balancing studying, teaching and preparing for motherhood.
“However, it is very rewarding to complete the course alongside my colleagues who have all been a massive support over the past two years.
"My course has been a transformative journey, equipping me with the skills, knowledge, and passion to inspire and educate the next generation.
“The unwavering support and guidance from my tutors have been instrumental in shaping my development as an educator and I thank Grŵp Llandrillo Menai for the opportunity for continuous professional development."
Sallie Roberts, a lecturer at Coleg Glynllifon, completed her PGCE.
She said: “I am very glad to have completed the PGCE course. I have enjoyed meeting people who teach in different fields and have made good contacts within the world of education.
“This course has developed my teaching skills and made me more confident in using new teaching methods within my role as an agricultural lecturer at Glynllifon college.”