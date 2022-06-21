Gwynedd takeaway given new food hygiene rating
Tuesday 21st June 2022 10:27 am
Food ratings by Gwynedd Council (PA )
A Gwynedd takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Farm Gate Cafe, a takeaway at Coed Y Fron Lyn Coed Y Fron, Mynytho, Gwynedd was given the score after assessment on May 16, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Gwynedd’s 136 takeaways with ratings, 111 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
