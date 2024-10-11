Gwynedd Police have taken part in an event to improve wellbeing.
North Wales Police officers joined local organisations and voluntary groups as part of the Iechyd Da wellbeing event at Dolgellau Leisure centre.
The event, which was organised by Mantell Gwynedd, had stalls from several agencies giving advice and support for any local issues.
Gwynedd South Neighbourhood Policing Team was pleased to support the event and enjoyed speaking to many community members about crime preventions advice, fraud and personal safety.