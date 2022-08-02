Gwynedd will not get any Blue Flags this year
GWYNEDD will not get any Blue Flag awards this year after failing to meet the jury’s risk assessment criteria.
The county had six blue flags last year but this year it has lost them all.
Anglesey and Conwy councils have also missed out on the prestigious award for the same reason.
A statement has been issued on behalf of Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd councils. It states that all three councils will continue to work with the organisations involved in judging the Blue Flag awards to win them back in future.
The statement said: “We have received final notification from the international Blue Flag jury that a number of beaches across Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy will not be awarded a Blue Flag for the 2022 bathing season.
“We’re confident that our beaches remain amongst the best in the country, and they attract thousands of visitors each year.
“They have achieved the highest environmental standards that are required by Blue Flag, and offer a range of amenities.
“They have also had risk assessments carried out by competent, trained risk assessors at the county councils.
“However, the international jury has reinforced their decision that a safety risk assessment must be carried out by a recognised professional independent assessor or a full member organisation of the International Life Saving Federation.
“This applies to beaches with an average of 50 or more daily users over four weeks during the high season, where there are no life-guards provided.
“This means the safety risk assessments made by the county councils are deemed not to comply with the new Blue Flag criteria.
“We will continue to liaise with the Foundation for Environmental Education, who operate the Blue Flag Programme, and with Keep Wales Tidy.”
In May, the Cambrian News reported that Gwynedd has an anxious wait to find out if any of its beaches will be given a coveted Blue Flag award after a risk assessment requirement meant it could not be included in this year’s awards announcement.
The Gwynedd beaches that received Blue Flags last year were Barmouth, Abersoch, Dinas Dinlle, Morfa Bychan, Pwllheli and Aberdaron, but Keep Wales Tidy said an issue with beaches in north Wales had led to their exclusion from their list in May.
“A Keep Wales Tidy spokesperson said then that she was keen to stress that the Blue Flags have not been lost and they are working with the local authority to come to a swift resolution.
She said: “We are delighted to say that all beaches who have applied have met the required environmental standards, however the international jury have an additional requirement regarding risk assessments on which we are working with the Beach Managers concerned.”
But there was some good news for Gwynedd, with Criccieth Traeth y Promenade receiving a Seaside Award.
