A mystery winner from Gwynedd has won £500,000 on the National Lottery’s Thunderball.
They plan to use the top prize from the draw on Saturday, 1 February, to pay off their mortgage.
The Gwynedd local played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, and becomes one of over nine million players to win each week on the lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at National Lottery operator, Allwyn, said: “Huge congratulations to this mystery Gwynedd local, who has become £500k richer overnight! They can now look forward to being mortgage free.”