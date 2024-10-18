Gwynedd women are reminded to check for signs of breast cancer, as research reveals nearly eight in 10 women in the UK aren’t regularly checking their breasts.
Research commissioned by Estée Lauder and Pink Ribbon also reveals half of women under the age of 40 think you can only get breast cancer in your 50s, and 46 per cent think they are too ‘flat-chested’ to be affected.
Speaking after a Westminster event for breast cancer awareness, MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “Identifying and treating this disease early is vital to improve survival.
“I am pleased to support this campaign which seeks to encourage women to regularly check their breasts for any abnormalities. The more we can encourage people to talk about their health the quicker we can identify issues earlier.
“I cannot stress how important it is to encourage everyone to regularly self-check their breasts, especially in under-represented communities where self-checking rates are lowest.
“This campaign will help inform women of all different backgrounds, cultures, and nationalities about the importance of checking for signs of breast cancer.
“Charities such as The Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign and Pink Ribbon play a vital role raising awareness and funds for life-saving research and medical services.”