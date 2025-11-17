Gwynedd housing manager Heulwen Jones has used her 50th birthday to raise over £2,000 so far for Wales Air Ambulance.
She started in September with a 50-mile hike from Maentwrog-Porthmadog, before running the Cardiff Half Marathon and organising Halloween Bingo at the Oakleigh Arms.
Heulwen, who works at an independent sheltered living accommodation in Tremadog, said: “I’ve had such a busy few months organising events for Wales Air Ambulance as part of my big birthday celebrations!
“I’ve really loved taking on new challenges which have got me out of my comfort zone. I’ve got around six months left – so I am trying to figure out what to do next.
“I’ve got my eye on the six routes of Snowdon in one day! I think it’s very do-able and a challenge that I could take on in 2026.”
Commenting on Wales Air Ambulance after a visit to their Caernarfon base, Heulwen said: “It’s incredible, they are a flying hospital! They take the emergency room wherever it’s needed and can carry out lifesaving surgery on location.
“The service is charity funded and needs all the help it can get to ensure that it continues to be there for people when they need it most.
“That’s why I keep on raising money, because I know it’s making a huge difference and saving lives.”
Heulwen has ‘loved’ the past six months and says her first Cardiff Half Marathon was ‘brilliant.’
“The atmosphere was fantastic! Our hotel was right in the city centre, so we walked straight out into the crowd and joined in with a warmup, which was such fun.
“Being part of the 30,000 crowd was incredible and to be honest – I usually walk in between but when I got into it, the speed that they are pushing you, I thought I cannot slow down, by the 8th mile I hadn’t stopped, so kept going.
“The spectators are so super, they keep cheering you on, so I wasn’t going to lose face and slow down for a stroll.”
Elaine Orr, Wales Air Ambulance, Regional Fundraising Manager for North Wales West said: “Heulwen is such an incredible supporter.
“We are so grateful for all she does to raise funds.
“I am looking forward to continuing to support Heulwen and her fundraising journey in 2026.”
