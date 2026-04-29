Hafod estate has closed due to wildfires.
As wildfires continue to burn into their fourth day across the Elan Valley, Hafod Estate near Devil’s Bridge is the latest to shut its doors as a precautionary measure.
Fire crews from four stations have been tackling the blaze since Sunday 26 April, affecting the area between Claerwen and Elan reservoirs and Monks Trod.
A statement issued by the National Trust Hafod Estate today (29 April) said: “Please be aware that we are taking the precautionary measure to close the Hafod Estate immediately due to the proximity of a wildfire on neighbouring land.
“Our ranger teams are in contact with the local fire service and monitoring the situation closely. We will provide updates when we can.”
People have been advised not to visit these areas for safety and to allow emergency services to work.
It comes after data revealed a 275 per cent rise in wildfires in Wales last year, with fire services attending 3,474 separate grass fire incidents.
Concerningly, deliberate grass fires doubled in 2025, from 1,694 to 2,357 - the highest number since 2018, which the Wales Wildfire Board describes as a “deeply worrying trend that puts people, property, wildlife, and vital community resources at risk”.
The Estate issued advice for those who want to help stop wildfires from starting, stating: “The countryside is very dry right now, which creates the perfect conditions for fires to ignite and quickly spread.
“Even a small spark from a barbecue or campfire can cause serious wildfires and devastate important wildlife habitats.”
• Don’t light fires or barbecues; bring a picnic instead.
• Leave no trace, take your litter home. Discarded rubbish can cause fires.
• Please dispose of cigarettes responsibly.
• Overnight stays are not allowed. Please use designated campsites if you’d like to stay the night.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The area should be avoided while this incident is ongoing to allow access for emergency services.
“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if there is thick smoke in the area.”
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