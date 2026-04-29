The main road north of Aberystwyth has reopened following after explosive experts were called out again on Wednesday morning.
The A487 through Talybont was closed for much of Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning after items were located that may have contained explosive materials.
Giving an update, Dyfed-Powys Police said: " Following the first controlled explosion at Leri Valley Mine Tuesday, April 28 (yesterday), carried out by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, more items were located that may contain explosive materials.
"The EOD returned to the site between 8:30 and 9:00am, accompanied by emergency services including police supporting the operation to make the items safe, and a further road closure was issued.
"The A479 was closed at around 9:50am and reopened at 10:51am this morning."
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