A young deaf woman from Aberystwyth today became the first young person to give a speech in British Sign Language to thousands of Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards holders at Buckingham Palace, alongside His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh and astronaut Tim Peake.
Hafwen Clarke, 19, – who was also celebrating achieving her own Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award at the event – took to the Palace’s West Terrace to share her inspiring DofE story.
Hafwen was joined for the special day by her father, John.
The former Penglais pupil described how she was proud to ‘show the world what deaf people can do,’ adding: “Deaf people can do anything hearing people can do, except hear.”
Hafwen, who completed her DofE through St John Ambulance Cymru, and is now a DofE Cymru Youth Ambassador, said: “I want to be a voice for young people with disabilities within the DofE. I want to give other young people courage, hope and happiness – leading by example and getting involved.
“I’m now studying a hairdressing course in Exeter College. Moving away from home was hard because I missed my family. But DofE taught me that if the skies get rough, I won’t give up or let my deafness stop me.”