“We shared so much during our life together; suddenly I was very alone, and also in shock. HAHAV’s grief counselling offered me the opportunity to talk about my loss and discuss my grief, helping me understand what was going on in my heart and head, enabling me to move forward into this new life, which I hadn’t asked for or expected, and was very unprepared for. I am extremely grateful for this specialist support, and I wish HAHAV every success as it embarks on this new chapter.”